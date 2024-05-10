© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Floridians urged to get hurricane kits ready ahead of supercharged season

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:12 AM EDT
FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie talks storm prep.
Florida Channel Screenshot
FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie talks storm prep.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should take advantage of disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and get a kit ready.

Despite the forecasts for a supercharged hurricane season, Guthrie said it’s better to be prepared than scared.

“We know that there are many, many predictions for a very active hurricane season. I don't want any of you to get focused on that. But once you get focused on your family and just one that's all I need you to do, let my team worry about the big hurricane season, the multiple disasters that may or may not come our way,” Guthrie said.

This year’s sales tax holidays in Florida run from June 1 to June 14 and August 24 to September 6. The Division of Emergency Management publishes a disaster supply checklist to help Floridians prepare.

“Make sure that you have seven days worth of supplies,” said Guthrie. “We've upped that in the past from three days to seven days. We want you to be able to be self-sufficient for up to seven days.”

AccuWeather meteorologists predict this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be supercharged, due to a hurricane-favorable La Niña pattern.

Here’s a list of items that are included in the sales tax holiday:

  • flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less
  • reusable ice costing $20 or less
  • radios costing $50 or less
  • tarps and ground anchors or tie down kits costing $100 or less
  • coolers and portable power banks costing $60 or less
  • batteries and fuel tanks costing $50 or less
  • smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less
  • generators costing $3,000 or less
Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsStorms
