Floridians urged to get hurricane kits ready ahead of supercharged season

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should take advantage of disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and get a kit ready.

Despite the forecasts for a supercharged hurricane season, Guthrie said it’s better to be prepared than scared.

“We know that there are many, many predictions for a very active hurricane season. I don't want any of you to get focused on that. But once you get focused on your family and just one that's all I need you to do, let my team worry about the big hurricane season, the multiple disasters that may or may not come our way,” Guthrie said.

This year’s sales tax holidays in Florida run from June 1 to June 14 and August 24 to September 6. The Division of Emergency Management publishes a disaster supply checklist to help Floridians prepare.

“Make sure that you have seven days worth of supplies,” said Guthrie. “We've upped that in the past from three days to seven days. We want you to be able to be self-sufficient for up to seven days.”

AccuWeather meteorologists predict this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be supercharged, due to a hurricane-favorable La Niña pattern.

Here’s a list of items that are included in the sales tax holiday:

