Election & Investigative Reporter

Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that embraces its 45-year history while also embodying the spirit of a startup? If so, we want to meet you!

Central Florida Public Media connects and empowers our region through trustworthy, independent journalism and thoughtful conversation rooted in fact. We envision a region united by trusted facts, dialogue that bridges differences, and an understanding of our shared human experience.

The station is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer work-from-home options for most positions.

Position Summary

This one-year position is dedicated to delivering accurate and compelling journalism focused on elections and their impact on local communities. The role combines investigative reporting, data-driven analysis, and compelling storytelling to help Central Floridians understand the policies, trends, and decisions shaping local and Congressional elections. The position ensures timely, fact-based coverage across multiple platforms, supporting the organization’s mission to provide trusted public service journalism.

Salary: $60,000-$66,000 annually

Location: Orlando, Florida

Contract: Temporary, Full-Time (January – December 2026)

Key Responsibilities



Research and write succinct, relevant, timely enterprise and investigative election related news for broadcast and online distribution.

Incorporate data analysis with compelling storytelling as a means of producing impactful journalism.

Accurately write and produce election stories and long form feature reports as part of the organization’s newsroom and collaborative efforts.

Develop sources to help you keep abreast of election related news and trends and share content and ideas.

Produce stories that explore the impact of policies playing out in the 2026 midterm elections by examining the impact on everyday life.

Collaborate with internal and external resources to keep abreast of election news and trends and share content and ideas.

Contribute to Central Florida Public Media’s day-to-day general assignment reporting.

Assist with special projects like reporting series, audio documentaries and specialty podcasts.

On-air fundraising.

Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Qualifications & Skills for Success

Required



At least three years of experience as a journalist.

Understanding of and enthusiasm for Central Florida Public Media’s mission to provide public service journalism to Central Florida.

Understanding of journalistic ethics.

Experience maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness.

Preferred



Audio reporting experience.

Experience reporting on state and local government or public policy.

Experience with audio editing software such as Adobe Audition.

Experience with video editing software such as CapCut, Adobe Rush or Adobe Premiere.

Bilingual (Spanish, Haitian, Creole, Portuguese)

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send an email to LivingHR@cfpublic.org with your resume, a letter of interest and three work samples. Only complete applications will be considered. To be considered in the first round of review, please apply by December 22, 2025. This position will remain open until filled.

Location and Working Conditions

Central Florida Public Media / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment. Central Florida Public Media prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

This position is based in Orlando, Florida. The chosen candidate must reside within Central Florida Public Media’s nine county coverage area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Marian, Lake, Brevard, Sumter and Polk counties).

While journalists can conduct interviews in-studio and from home, it’s important that they spend a substantial amount of time in the community collecting in-person and scene audio.

There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for meetings, trainings, events and operational emergencies outside normal working hours.