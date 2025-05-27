DeSantis signs new laws, many focused on education policy in Florida

Many of the bills that Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law so far from this year’s session have to do with education, and can be broken down into a few distinct categories.

Public health laws will require schools to have glucagon, a drug that reverses diabetic emergencies, and AEDs, which can restart a person’s heart after a cardiac arrest, on hand to respond to student health emergencies, and to provide families with literature on diabetes.

School safety laws will allow childcare facilities to opt-into guardian programs, which use trained volunteers to act as a layer of school security. And they'll require schools to temporarily remove teachers accused of certain crimes.

Laws governing training for school personnel will require schools to teach staff how to respond to a severe allergic reaction or suspected human trafficking. But school counselors will no longer be required to be certified teachers.

Curriculum laws will require students to learn about disabilities, make it easier for private and homeschool students to join sports teams, and for inmates to earn a professional license.

Finally, school accountability laws will roll back recently-passed restrictions on school start times and allow student dropout programs to choose how they are assessed.

Here’s the full list of Florida’s new education laws:

