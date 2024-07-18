© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
AmeriCorps’ work continues in Orlando. Here’s the bigger picture of what that looks like

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
AmeriCorps member Kareem Zahran.
Danielle Prieur
AmeriCorps member Kareem Zahran.

Members of a national volunteer program that has a strong presence in Orlando met in the city on Thursday, July 18 to highlight the work the group does and call for more support.

Florida is in the top five states that receive the most funding for its AmeriCorps program, with ten percent of that statewide funding supporting the program in Orlando.

In the city alone, 651 members volunteer at 117 sites including schools, parks and other community-based nonprofits aimed at supporting low-socioeconomic communities.

AmeriCorps members joined local leaders to share their experiences.
Danielle Prieur
AmeriCorps members joined local leaders to share their experiences.

Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost said he supports more funding for the program, as it helps people of all ages get involved in public service.

“AmeriCorps, of course, helps us plug-in people with serving our community here locally, but is really a vehicle for folks to be able to find out how, where and when to get involved in public service,” Frost said.

The numbers for AmeriCorps in Florida.
Screenshot AmeriCorps
The numbers for AmeriCorps in Florida.

One of those AmeriCorps volunteers is Kareem Zahran. Originally from Egypt, he works with the Orlando Fire Department getting communities ready for disasters like hurricanes.

He said the program has opened his eyes to future career opportunities in the field.

Kareem shares what he's learned at the Orlando Fire Department.
Danielle Prieur
Kareem shares what he's learned at the Orlando Fire Department.

“I would like to gain the experience related to my field in emergency management. And after my year of service, I would like to be an emergency manager. I'm keeping my options open for anything and everything in the public, private or nonprofit sector nationwide,” Zahran said.

Orlando receives about $5.4 million dollars of funding for AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps volunteer opportunities include Public Health AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents, and MLK Day of Service, along with many others.

Read more about Florida's AmeriCorps program here:

Education Central Florida NewsOrange County
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
