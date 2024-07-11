All aboard, this is Seminole Schools’ Student Success Express

A specially-outfitted bus aimed at bringing support to Seminole County Public Schools families’ doorsteps is rolling out this week.

The Student Success Express is bringing help with enrollment, information about district-wide resources, and job opportunities to parents and students.

“We really want to make sure that our families have the information, about our district events, about our school events,” said Minnie Cardona, the district’s ESL Director. “And more importantly, try to service those families that might not have the means of transportation to come out to a meeting or they are just busy because they have two or three jobs.”

The bus will make its first stop next week in Sanford. SCPS will list upcoming stops on its social media channels.

“It's a one-stop shop, they can enroll their child, they can learn all about career and technical education,” said Cardona. “But another fun thing about the bus is it's also an employment opportunity. So if they want to look for a job with SCPS, they can go ahead and apply right there on the bus.”

Seminole County Public Schools The SCPS team at the ribbon cutting for the bus.

District spokesperson Katherine Crnkovich said another perk of the bus is that staff will be available to assist people in a number of different languages.

“You know, folks that are just moving to the United States, for example, not only do they not know how to navigate the education system, but they don't speak the language. So really helping them, with the resources to have somebody on the bus that speaks their language, or at least have a translation device, which we'll have available, either one of those at all times,” Crnkovich said.

The bus will mostly make stops at community centers, parks and other social events throughout Central Florida.

“We're thinking apartment complexes, maybe a Walmart parking lot or community center, one of our schools,” Crnkovich said. ”Wherever we can be out in the community.”

Seminole County isn't the only district getting creative with buses in Central Florida. Last month Osceola County Schools announced the district had partnered with a Korean company to provide life-saving technology on buses.

Click here to be taken to SCPS' Facebook page, for bus and other school updates.