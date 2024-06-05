Orange County schools, law enforcement seek to reduce avoidable student arrests

Orange County Public Schools, local law enforcement agencies and the judicial system have signed a partnership that lays out guidelines for dealing with student misconduct.

It aims to find alternatives to arresting students for offenses that don’t threaten anyone’s safety.

The goal of the new School Justice Partnership Agreement is to ensure there is a fair, cohesive approach to responding to student misconduct and enforcing school safety.

The agreement requires all schools to include clear steps in safety policies for referring students for mental health services or conducting behavioral assessments.

That could reduce unnecessary arrests.

In a statement, School Superintendent Maria Vazquez said, "This collaboration with our law enforcement partners signifies a commitment to fostering a secure and nurturing environment within our schools. We will ensure that our academic programs are not only designed to educate but also to promote a culture of safety and positivity for all students.”

The news comes almost five years after two six-year-olds were arrested at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orange County in 2019.

Ultimately, the Orlando police officer who carried out the arrests was fired.

Among the partners who signed the agreement are State Attorney Andrew Bain’s office, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Here’s the full list of partners who have signed onto the agreement:

