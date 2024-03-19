Osceola County Commissioners approve $8.3M for Osceola Prosper

Osceola County Commissioners have approved millions of dollars in funding for a program that will provide free college and technical college for the class of 2024.

The commissioners voted to approve $8.3 million toward the extension of the Osceola Prosper Program to include all graduates of the class of 2024.

Since 2022, the program has paid for district seniors to pursue an associates degree or certificate at Valencia College or complete a program at Osceola Technical College.

Commissioner Brandon Arrington said all public, charter, private, and home school grads and their families are eligible to apply and encouraged to attend two upcoming information sessions on April 2 and 6.

“It’s a great opportunity if you or someone you know is a 2024 graduate. We obviously just approved $8.3 million for the class of 2024. Please send your kids, your families, come out, learn more about the opportunities, whether it's through OTech or Valencia College as well,” said Arrington.

Osceola County BCC meeting screenshot Students and their families can attend two information sessions next month to learn about the program.

Osceola Prosper covers all tuition and fees for enrolled students up to the point that they graduate or complete their program. There are no GPA, test score or income requirements to qualify.

Students may pursue any of Valencia College's Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Technical Certificates, or Accelerated Skills Training programs, or technical training programs at Osceola Technical College through the program.

Explore course options here: Degree Programs and Accelerated Skills Training Programs

Here’s what’s required to apply:



Earn a Standard High School Diploma and send your official, final high school transcript to Valencia College or OTECH. Apply for Admission at Valencia College or OTECH and complete the residency for tuition purposes process. Complete the FAFSA and use school code 006750 to ensure your information is sent to Valencia College. Prosper Enrollment Cycle

Class of 2022 – Must have enrolled no later than Spring of 2023

Class of 2023 – Enroll by Spring of 2024

Class of 2024 – Enroll starting Summer B of 2024, Fall 2024 or no later than Spring 2025

More information about the program is available here.

Frequently asked questions are available here.