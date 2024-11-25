Hotelier and philanthropist Harris Rosen dies at 85

Harris Rosen, the celebrated Orlando hotel mogul and philanthropist, died Monday at the age of 85.

Best known for building the Rosen Hotels & Resorts empire, Rosen leaves behind an extensive legacy in the hospitality industry, but it’s his philanthropic work that leaves his mark across the Central Florida community.

Rosen contributed largely to transforming Central Florida and the areas around his hotels, contributing to education, healthcare, and housing, particularly in supporting cancer research and underserved communities.

In a statement , Rosen Hotels’ Vice President Frank Santos said the self-made entrepreneur was unwaveringly committed to the Central Florida community, leaving a lasting impact on both the local economy and the lives of many individuals.

“Harris was an angel to so many here on Earth, and now he takes his place among the angels in heaven. A beloved father, grandfather, and a pillar of our community, his boundless generosity and love touched countless lives,” the statement said.

Rosen’s legacy will live on through the Harris Rosen Foundation, which is dedicated to giving back and breaking the poverty cycle, by bringing hope and opportunity to disadvantaged children in our communities and children.

“Epiphany might be too strong of a word, it was more of a voice. A feeling that ‘now is the time.’ You’ve achieved more success than you ever imagined. It’s time now to recognize that you’ve been blessed, to be thankful, and to share your good fortune with others,” Rosen once said, as quoted on the foundation’s website .

Santos said Rosen died surrounded by family and loved ones, who will be holding a private Celebration of Life in his honor.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.