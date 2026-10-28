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This year's midterms are the most expensive in U.S. history

WBUR
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Tuesday’s midterm elections are the most expensive in U.S. history, according to the firm AdImpact. Much of the money is coming from megadonors and industries connected to artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and lobbying groups promoting Israel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brendan Glavin, director of insights at Open Secrets, an independent non-profit that tracks money in American politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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