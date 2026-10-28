At least 10 dead in crash between 2 trains in Spain

MADRID — A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 10 people on Wednesday in central Spain, authorities said.

Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla La Mancha region, said authorities can confirm 10 deaths, but that "that number will surely rise."

Spain's rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. Rail service was suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that the accident was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction from Madrid to Seville and that one ran into the tail of the other while it was stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track. She said the cause of the crash was not known.

The accident involved a train from Spain's state-owned RENFE company and the private rail company IRYO. Trains from those two companies were also involved in a deadly crash in January.

Padilla said that 397 passengers were in the RENFE train and 147 passengers in the IRYO train.

The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galán, told Spanish state broadcaster TVE that passengers had been injured and that civil protection authorities had asked his town hall to prepare a sports pavilion to attend to passengers.

The regional president of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, wrote on X that he is on his way to the crash site.

In January, 45 people died in southern Spain when a train jumped the track and hit an oncoming train. The crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people. The January incident shook the confidence the European country has in its extensive high-speed rail network.

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