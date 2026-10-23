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Isaias and the mysterious sting jet

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published October 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM EDT
Hurricane Isaias via RadarScope

Did Hurricane Isaias have a sting in its tail?

When Hurricane Isaias struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm, something unusual happened. Some of its most destructive winds occurred WEST of the hurricane's center, with gusts approaching 120 mph in parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The unusual wind damage around Pensacola and Gulf Breeze has raised questions about a rare atmospheric phenomenon called a sting jet.

Typically associated with powerful non-tropical storms, sting jets can send a narrow corridor of destructive winds plunging toward the ground. The name comes from a distinctive cloud pattern that resembles a scorpion's tail. But was that really what happened during Isaias?

The National Hurricane Center has NOT confirmed a sting jet, and meteorologists are continuing to investigate. Additional post-season analysis could help explain the storm's unusual wind behavior. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down the science, the mystery, and why Isaias may have given researchers something unexpected to investigate.

Sting jets are relatively rare and difficult to identify, even after a storm has passed. Meteorologists use radar, satellite imagery, surface observations and computer models to reconstruct what happened inside these powerful systems. And whether Isaias ultimately qualifies as a sting-jet event or not, it reinforces an important lesson: the most dangerous hurricane winds aren't always where we expect them.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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