© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The history of Hollywood and national security

WBUR
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Princeton University history professor Julian Zelizer about how Hollywood and the arts can powerfully influence the public and policymakers.

Zelizer examines two movies from the early 1980s, “WarGames” and “The Day After,” and the new documentary “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocalypticist,” and explains how popular culture can create the kind of pressure that is necessary for political change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details
Add as Preferred Source