Stormy weather continues across Florida this weekend. King tides are here, too!

After a drier-than-average summer, the stormy setup we've seen over the last couple of weeks might seem unusual to many, but it's actually typical and the kind of showers and thunderstorms we normally see in June, July, and August.

Over the past few weeks, we've noticed a pattern change across the state, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. That has helped reduce some of the rainfall deficits.

Rain deficits from January 1 to Sept. 9, 2026. Still lacking rain in most of Florida, but at least we are going in a good trend, with deficits shrinking in the last couple of weeks.

The latest drought report shows continued improvement across South, Central, and North Florida. About 59 percent of the state remains under a moderate drought. 16 percent of the state is under a severe drought, and only 2 percent remains under an extreme drought.

9/10: Here is a closer look at how drought conditions have evolved across South Florida since the beginning of our annual wet season.



Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a gradual improvement, however moderate to severe drought is still hanging on across most of the region. pic.twitter.com/2sHsXK1Xo5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 11, 2026

We have seen improvements across several drought categories over the past week. Compared to two weeks ago, the moderate drought category has improved by 8 percent, the severe drought category by 15 percent, and the extreme categories by about 1.5 percent.

A drought report released on Sept. 10 shows significant improvement across many areas of Florida. Good news is that there is no "exceptional drought" anywhere.

King Tides Are Here

As is typical with the arrival of fall, King Tides are also upon us. The alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth will create a stronger gravitational pull on our planet. As a result, we expect higher-than-normal high tides and lower-than-normal low tides throughout the weekend.

‼️King Tide forecast ‼️

09-10-26 to 09-13-26



✔️Avoid driving through standing water.

✔️ Do not park vehicles in low-lying, flood-prone areas to avoid saltwater damage to vehicles.

✔️Check tide levels before boating, as high tides can reduce bridge clearances.#miami pic.twitter.com/AgYcIKuVKc — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) September 10, 2026

As we've grown accustomed to these events, we know some areas can flood even without rainfall. In South Florida, this is often called sunny-day flooding. It is mainly caused by seawater backing up through storm drains and sewer systems, especially across downtown Miami and other low-lying coastal communities.

Across parts of the Space Coast, onshore flow could also cause coastal flooding, especially when stronger winds coincide with high tide and push more water inland. Stay away from areas prone to flooding, especially during high tide along the coast.

If you encounter sunny-day flooding, never drive or walk through the water. Saltwater can corrode vehicles, and the floodwaters can also contain pollutants, including bacteria and sewage, which may pose health risks, especially for anyone with open wounds.

King Tides may contribute to local coastal flooding and are predicted today through September 13, 2026. The predicted peak tide times are: pic.twitter.com/uMdVLeWceX — Town of Hillsboro Beach (@Hillsboro_Beach) September 10, 2026

South Florida

Sun-sparked thunderstorms have moved across South Florida shortly before noon over the last few days. While afternoons have remained partly to mostly cloudy, there is still a chance of passing showers, mainly across interior areas.

It doesn't look like much will change over the weekend. The weather pattern will remain soggy and stormy. On Saturday, it'll be a rinse-and-repeat pattern across South Florida, with some storms moving in before noon that could become strong to isolated severe, producing strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. By Saturday afternoon, expect partly sunny skies with a chance for brief, passing thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, but again, the strongest and most widespread storms will mainly be focused across interior areas.

Rainfall totals between Friday night and Monday night (Sept 10 - Sept 14).

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 90s, but with deep tropical humidity in place—which is helping ignite those thunderstorms earlier in the day—the humidity levels will remain high, making it feel as hot as 106°.

Winds will remain mainly from the southeast, occasionally shifting more easterly. This onshore flow will continue to provide enough tropical moisture across Florida to produce afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday.

On Sunday, we expect afternoon thunderstorms to develop along the sea breeze and move inland throughout the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s but will feel like they're well into the triple digits.

Rainfall totals through the weekend could range between 2 and 4 inches, with isolated locations picking up more than 4 inches. That could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same location and produce heavy rainfall in a short period.

Afternoon temperatures over the weekend will be influenced by cloud cover following or during storms. In any case, high humidity will make it feel very hot and sticky! pic.twitter.com/x5QcYBCoP5 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) September 11, 2026

Central Florida

Expect afternoon thunderstorms to develop from both coasts throughout the weekend. Some afternoon storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts of at least 58 mph.

Remember to stay away from lightning. Every thunderstorm produces lightning, and lightning alone is not a criterion for issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Those warnings are issued based on damaging winds and/or large hail.

High temperatures across Central Florida will remain in the low 90s, although some locations could reach the mid-90s each afternoon this weekend.

Yes, we have tropical moisture over Florida this weekend, but this is closer to our typical summer pattern. Maybe we just forgot, since we have had much drier-than-average conditions most of this summer?

Keep the umbrella handy and be safe from lightning. pic.twitter.com/kYLRMSymr9 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) September 11, 2026

North Florida and the Panhandle

Across North Florida and the Panhandle, expect scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Along the Panhandle, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 1 p.m. as the sea breeze moves inland. The sea breeze will primarily come in from the south as high pressure remains the dominant weather feature. However, with abundant tropical moisture in place, expect numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially along and south of the I-10 corridor each afternoon.

For the Jacksonville area, a few thunderstorms are also expected to develop along the sea breeze Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s, with winds mainly out of the east across northeast Florida.