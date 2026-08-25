Florida's "Hot Night" trend: What you need to know

We often measure Florida's summer by the afternoon high, but increasingly, another number deserves our attention: the nighttime low. Across Florida, summer nights are warming nearly twice as fast as summer days. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson dives into the science of why the heat sticks around after the sun goes down.

In this video, you’ll learn:



The 5 Florida cities seeing the biggest jump in "hot nights."

How humidity and clouds act as a "blanket," trapping heat at the surface.

The "Urban Heat Island" effect and why cities stay warmer than rural areas.

Why a lack of overnight "recovery time" is a serious risk to your health.

While South Florida is no stranger to heat, Thursday's heat comes during a stretch of hotter-than-normal days, with little overnight relief and fewer afternoon storms expected to cool things down. https://t.co/YmKmv3Y6oL — CBS Miami (@CBSMiami) June 17, 2026

Understanding the overnight heat is just as important as tracking the afternoon high. And consecutive hot nights can compound the problem. When temperatures remain elevated overnight, people without adequate air conditioning may begin the next day without fully recovering from the heat exposure of the day before. That makes nighttime temperatures an important part of assessing heat risk—not just the afternoon high.