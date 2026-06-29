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Radio Special: How to 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday
Friday July 3, 2026 at 1 p.m.
Saturday July 4, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Listen on 90.7 WMFE-FM or 89.5 WMFV-FM.
You can also Stream Live at cfpublic.org or via our mobile app.
2026 is the semi-quincentennial, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. "How to 250" is a one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast This Day, tracing some of the key stories that brought us to this moment, including a look back at the bicentennial. Plus, advice for listeners about how to celebrate, and some thoughts from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.
Featuring:
- Jody Avirgan, host
- Kellie Carter Jackson, historian, Wellesley College
- Nicole Hemmer, historian, Vanderbilt University
- Ken Burns, filmmaker