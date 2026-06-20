Judy Blume says she's done writing: '50 years is enough!'

Judy Blume is the legendary writer of books for young adults including Are You There God It's Me Margaret, Deenie, Tiger Eyes, Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and Blubber.

Her last book, 2015's In The Unlikely Event, was published more than a decade ago. Blume now spends her time reading children's books behind the counter at her bookstore in Key West, Florida. Though she says she is done writing, her books remain beloved; her readers numerous and devoted.

Judy Blume spoke with NPR's Scott Simon at the Santa Fe International Literary Festival in May. Here are excerpts from that conversation, edited in parts for clarity and length.

Scott Simon: How did you begin to write? What do you think made you a writer?

Judy Blume: I was a reader. And, you know, I meet so many kids and they say, "I want to be a writer when I grow up, but I don't like to read." And I say, "You know what? Forget being a writer." Because I think every writer — that I know anyway — grew up a reader. And certainly that was true for me.

Simon: What was the spark that set it in motion from reading to writing, do you think?

Blume: I was married young. I had two kids young. And I was desperate for a creative outlet. I loved taking care of babies, but I needed something else and it could have been anything.

Simon: I have read that at one point in your life you made felt art pieces?

Tira Howard Photography / Courtesy Santa Fe International Literary Festival / Courtesy Santa Fe International Literary Festival Scott Simon with Judy Blume in Santa Fe in May.

Blume: Oh God, my first career. You know, I stopped because the Elmer's glue — I'm an allergic person — started to give me funny things on the tips of my fingers. I made $300 selling those. And I bought myself a small electric typewriter. And the rest is history.

But I always had stories inside my head — when I was 9 years old. I bounced a rubber ball against the side of my house for hours. But really what was going on were stories. Fabulous stories, very melodramatic. I never told anybody. I never asked a friend, "Hey, do you have stories inside your head all the time?" Because I thought they'd think I was weird, which I might have been. So the stories were always there.

Simon: When you were writing, what was the process like for you?

Blume: Well, I kept a notebook for each book and I scribbled everything in it. Everything, everything, everything for a long time. For months.

And then on the day that I feel ready to start, well, that's either the scariest part of writing or the best. Because, you know, when you have a good day — I mean, I had kids, and I would sit down at the dinner table and I would say, like, "You will never believe what Tony did today." Because they're real. They're real to you. And you're living with them for months, sometimes years. And you're locked up in a little room all day with them. That's why 50 years is enough. I was ready to come out into the world.

But I have found another career that I love dearly. I have a bookstore and I love that.

Tira Howard Photography / Courtesy Santa Fe International Literary Festival / Courtesy Santa Fe International Literary Festival

Simon: I get the idea that you, at least for the moment, don't miss writing right now.

Blume: I don't miss writing but I'm very glad that I wrote. I mean, writing changed my life. But it was time to let it go. Could I have come up with more ideas and written more books? Yes. But I'm really happy that I found something else that I love to do.

Simon: Do characters ever come calling on you?

Blume: No. They know better. They're quiet.

You know how many letters I get? "We need Judy to write a book — Margaret In Menopause."

Margaret is always going to be 12. She's not knocking, saying, "Let me out. I'm in menopause!"

They are what they are. They stay in the book. They stay in the book. They live for me in the book. And then I have to let them go.

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