Florida abortion rights advocates push Reproductive Freedom Act

Florida abortion rights advocates are urging the Legislature to pass the Reproductive Freedom Act, which aims to peel back restrictive policies like the six-week abortion ban.

“Reproductive health care is health care,” said Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Planned Parenthood Florida Action’s director of policy and government affairs, after a rally outside the Capitol.

“So it is a human right to be able to receive health care, and so why shouldn't we continue to fight for that?” she continued.

There's certainly a long fight ahead. The legislation, SB 1308 / HB 1151 , isn’t likely to pass this legislative session or any in the near future.

Democratic lawmakers joined activists at the rally. But the Capitol is controlled by a GOP supermajority that's largely against abortions.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned , they’ve significantly restricted abortion access .

“As pro-life Americans, it is incumbent on us to be the voice of the voiceless," Gov Ron DeSantis has said .

Douglas Soule / WUSF Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Planned Parenthood Florida Action’s director of policy and government affairs, after a Florida Capitol Complex abortion rights rally on Feb. 12, 2026.

