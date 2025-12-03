UCF’s Bounce House could host three college bowl games in 2026

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will consider renting out the UCF Bounce House for three college football bowl games that are usually held at a stadium in Orlando.

The Cheez-It Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and the Florida Blue Classic traditionally take place at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando. But due to construction and renovation at Camping World, organizers have requested the use of the UCF Bounce House for all three bowl games.

The UCF trustees meet Thursday on the UCF campus to consider the proposal, and the vote is expected to come sometime in the late afternoon.

Trustees need to sign off on all three events since each could draw more than 10,000 people in attendance.

They don’t need to approve regularly scheduled events on campus like UCF home football games and homecoming, or events that draw a smaller crowd.

If the trustees approve the plan, UCF Athletics and Florida Citrus Sports will be in charge of stadium operations for the games.

Officials say the games will be run like a Knights home football game.

The university says it expects the games will, “generate revenue for the UCF Stadium Corporation and UCF Athletics Association Inc. primarily through facility use fees, concessions, and parking.”

The Cheez-It Bowl also known as the Tangerine Bowl was first played in 1947. It showcases major conference teams. The Pop-Tarts Bowl, also known as the Blockbuster Bowl, started in 1990. It spotlights Power Five conference teams.

The Florida Blue Florida Classic is the annual game between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman universities and is an HBCU football tradition.

The combined economic impact of the Cheez-It Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and Florida Blue Florida Classic is an estimated $100-$150 million annually for the Central Florida area. Individually, the Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts Bowls are estimated to generate $35-$45 million each in economic revenue, while the Florida Classic brings in an estimated $30 million annually.

