Central Florida efforts underway to assist Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

As Category 5 Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica Monday with winds of 175 mph, people in Central Florida with ties to the island nation are preparing to provide help once it passes.

Forecasters expect the hurricane to unleash catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage as it comes ashore Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. At that strength, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Last year, when Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica, the Jamaican American Association of Central Florida collected supplies and funds to help out after the storm.

This time -- as slow-moving Hurricane Melissa brings extremely high winds and flooding -- there are greater concerns for the people back home

“We are very concerned about loss of life this time,” said association president Joan Edghill. “Our group will be meeting to pray over Jamaica and also to talk about the best way to assist those in need in the aftermath.”

The association already has a disaster drive going focused on raising funds.

Mark Jathan is collecting canned goods and other items at his restaurant, Mark's Jamaican Bar & Grill, at 10173 University Blvd. in Orlando.

“The concern is at a high level right now knowing, you know, in some places the limited resources they have there and the challenges they’re going to face,” Jathan said.

He’s been talking regularly with family on the island.

“We just don't want … to lose anybody from the storm. So we try to encourage all our folks back home to take the necessary precaution,” Jathan said.

He says everybody there is "like family" and they look out for each other especially in challenging times.