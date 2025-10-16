Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach with focus on safety

Biketoberfest in Daytona beach hosts motorcycle enthusiasts starting Thursday and running through Sunday. As riders and attendees celebrate motorbike culture, music and races, the Volusia County Sheriff's office says safety is a top priority and encourages attendees to follow the law and regulations in place at the rally.

The focus stems in part from an incident earlier this year during Bike Week , another annual rally, where 28 people were arrested after being connected to a shooting between biker gangs in Volusia County at a gas station.

Volusia’s Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said after that incident, deputies are prepared if anyone, including biker gangs, violate any laws during this four-day event.

“I want the visitors and the locals here that enjoy this event and feel safe,” Henderson said. “I don't want them to be intimidated by a bunch of thugs who think they're going to come in and shoot up the town. That's not going to happen. We're not going to let that happen. I can't stress, if you're part of those groups and you think you're going to do that, you better have an attorney ready, because we're going to put your butt in jail.”

One issue the county has experienced in the past is with illegal racing. Henderson said people should expect a heavy police presence not just at the venues, but throughout the county, especially on roadways.

“I want people to understand you may not see all the law enforcement out there, but they see you,” Henderson said. “We have both people on the ground, and we'll have our aviation unit out looking for these types of behaviors. If we catch people taking over intersections and doing those types of things, they can expect to be arrested and their motorcycles to be seized.”

In addition to street racing, deputies will be on the lookout for any instances of drunk driving.