Imelda: Indirect impacts along Florida's East Coast

Tropical Storm Imelda continues to move north at about 9 mph, and during the 5 o’clock advisory Sunday, it was located about 355 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. It is expected to continue intensifying and is likely to gain hurricane status by Tuesday night.

The good news is that, as mentioned earlier on Sunday afternoon, the tropical storm watches have been officially discontinued by the National Hurricane Center. These were the tropical storm watches that were in effect from Palm Beach to the Flagler-Volusia County line. There are no watches or tropical storm warnings or effects for any part of the continental United States. The warning that is in effect is for the Bahamas.

The immediate coast between Central and North Florida could have some spots with up to 2.5 inches of rain as Imelda's rain bands move in sporadically.

Imelda will continue to move north between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. The good news is that by Monday afternoon, the track is starting to show a more north-northeast turn, which will place Imelda about 200 to 250 miles east of Brevard County.

The immediate coast between South Florida and the Treasure Coast could have some spots with up to 2 inches of rain as Imelda's rain bands move in sporadically. Inland areas will receive much less rain.

This is a safe distance; therefore, we’re not expecting the heaviest precipitation from the system or the strongest winds, although there will be an indirect impact on the East Coast of Florida. Imelda will continue to be a rather messy system at least for the beginning of the week, while it remains a tropical storm. Luckily, the strongest maximum sustained winds and gusts will remain focused to the east of the center, well away from Florida, even as the system's wind field expands. The east coast of Florida is likely to experience breezy conditions, especially between Sunday night and Monday night, before the system starts to take an easterly turn on Tuesday morning.

Chance to experience tropical storm force winds lowered along Florida's East Coast. Breezy conditions are expected, but not sustained winds of 39 mph or higher.

There will be some isolated, heavy downpours moving in toward the coast, affecting the immediate coast, especially along the east central coast of Florida between Palm Coast and Port St. Lucie. This is where widespread rain is expected between Sunday and Wednesday, with a range of one to two inches. Interior areas of Florida are likely to see more sunshine than rain, and with more sunshine, temperatures are expected to be hotter, at least through the first half of the week.

The biggest concern remains in the marine area. Please stay off the water. The seas will remain very dangerous throughout the first half of the week. Winds are churning up the waters and creating high waves, some waves could reach 12 feet, even closer to the shore, and higher seas are expected closer to Imelda’s center. The highway waves, as well as the winds, could create beach erosion along the Florida East Coast. There will also be a high risk of rip currents to start the work week. Please stay off the water and away from doing activities at the beach.