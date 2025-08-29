A sea turtle rescued after Hurricane Helene is released back into the Gulf

Hurricane Helene washed Aggie ashore.

The young green sea turtle was one of five cared for by Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory following last September's storm.

The laboratory in the small North Florida community of Panacea has an aquarium and conducts marine wildlife research and rehabilitation, including for endangered animals like the green sea turtle.

Rescued from Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend, Aggie arrived with an injured shoulder and aspiration pneumonia, caused by the hurricane-whipped waters of the Gulf rushing into her lungs.

Even worse, she developed a bone infection.

Aggie — short for "agate," like the gemstone — remained at the laboratory for nearly a year, after the other sea turtles were released.

Aggie, a green sea turtle, returns to the same sea that spit her out during Hurricane Helene.



Aggie arrived at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory injured and sick nearly a year ago.



But she returned to the wild Thursday afternoon.

“She has cleared all of her infections. She’s gotten to about four times the size she was when she came in, and there is no reason to hold her anymore. She’s happy and healthy,” said Hunter Eichler, head aquarist.

Eichler spent a lot of time with Aggie over the months, working on her recovery.

Now, she held the turtle on the beach at Bald Point State Park. Aggie flapped her flippers, staring at the same sea that had spit her out.

Douglas Soule / WUSF Aggie, the green sea turtle, in her tank at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea.

Eichler placed the turtle in the sand.

“Bye, Aggie!” children shouted from the crowd of onlookers.

Aggie darted into the water.

Once back at the lab, Eichler pulled down the signs about Aggie from beside her old tank.

“I’m going to miss seeing her in here every day,” she said. “But there’s no reason to keep a healthy sea turtle in captivity. She’s doing what she does best in the wild.”

But they’d been through a lot together. She had tears in her eyes.

“Hopefully, just like she healed, the communities affected [by Helene] can heal as well, and move forward and rebuild stronger,” Eichler said.

