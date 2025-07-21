© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Tell us about the books that shaped you

By Meghan Collins Sullivan,
Beth Novey
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Beck Harlan
/
NPR

In recent years, book bans have focused a lot of attention on what some people think kids shouldn't read in school. But what about what they should?

As we head into the 2025-2026 school year, we'd like to hear from you about the books you read during high school that helped shape who you are today. What effect did those books have on you — and do they hold up today? Which books do you think high schoolers should be reading now?

Share your thoughts below, and we'll publish a list of reader recommendations in a few weeks, as the kids head back to school.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Meghan Collins Sullivan
Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Culture Desk, overseeing multiplatform books coverage at NPR. She edits stories for NPR's radio programs and NPR.org, manages the Book of the Day podcast, and leads teams creating projects such as Books We Love.
Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer and editor for NPR's Culture Desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air.
