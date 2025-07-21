Lake Mary continues Florida Little League dominance, heads to regionals

Lake Mary is home to Florida’s Little League Baseball state champion. It marks three straight state championships for the squad and the opportunity to represent Florida in the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Players took a 10-0 victory Sunday against Bayshore, Tampa’s top team. Now, the state’s premiere little leaguers will head to Georgia and compete in a tournament against top teams from seven other states.

Coaches and players are preparing for a matchup with Tennessee’s state champion. The team has made it through regionals before, though. Lake Mary was crowned 2024’s Little League World Series champion. While there’s still plenty of baseball to be played, Lake Mary has a pathway to becoming the first back-to-back world champion since 1993.

And it’d be just the second team from Florida to earn the title; the first team was Lake Mary in 2024. Lake Mary also has a softball team in its respective regional tournament.

The regional tournament begins July 31 and will run until Aug. 5 in Warner Robins, Georgia. The 2025 Little World Series will begin the following week on Aug. 13.

Lake Mary kicks off the tournament July 31 at 10 a.m.. The winner between Florida and Tennessee’s teams will play the victor of North Carolina and West Virginia’s game.