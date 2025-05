/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gather for a briefing before an enforcement operation, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alisa Reznick, reporter with KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk, about her two-part series looking at the Trump administration’s tough response to immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, specifically the changes they’re bringing to oversight of border patrol agents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR