New task forces aim to give animal cruelty victims ‘a voice’

Two new animal cruelty task forces have formed in Northwest and North Florida, led by a forensic pathologist with the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine.

They spring from the success of an earlier task force in Central Florida and will cover cases ranging from animal neglect and abuse to dog fighting.

Dr. Adam Stern, the forensic pathologist, said it all began in 2022 at the request of a prosecutor in the Fifth Judicial Circuit for whom he had testified. That group grew to include Orange and Osceola counties, with local, state and federal agencies participating.

Stern said the Central Florida group provides a “blueprint” for the others.

He said two more groups have formed, in Northwest and North Florida, including Flagler and Volusia, and his small UF team is working with more than 35 counties.

Stern says they aim “to give the animal victim a voice.”

“So that at the end of the day, when the case does get prosecuted, we can ensure that we've not only talked about the case, but we've gotten the evidence analyzed as best as we possibly can,” Stern said.

Stern said each group will meet four times a year for education and discussion -- but the connections and communication among prosecutors, investigators and veterinarians are also important.

Bryan Shorstein oversees animal cruelty cases for Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza. Shorstein sees a real benefit in getting together, sharing information and asking questions from those with experience or expertise.

“It’s really more of a communication group with Adam at the center,” he said. The North Florida Animal Cruelty Task Force encompasses the Seventh, Eighth and Fourth judicial circuits. It held its first meeting in October.

“Animal cruelty is a serious offense that needs to be addressed in a comprehensive way,” Larizza said in a prepared statement. The Seventh Judicial Circuit he represents covers Putnam, St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

Larizza said the task force "will allow us to more effectively hold individuals accountable for committing animal cruelty.”

