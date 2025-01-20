Forecast & impacts: winter storm heads toward Florida

(En español abajo)

A winter storm is expected to bring historic amounts of snow and other winter precipitation across the Gulf Coast states and possibly even along the immediate coast. Snow is forecast across the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to Jacksonville and Gainesville. Snowfall will vary, but it will be a rare sighting in areas not used to snow. The last time Pensacola had measurable snow was in 2014. Tallahassee had a mix of winter precipitation in 2018, which included quantifiable snow. The biggest winter precipitation impacts will be across the Panhandle through North Florida, while Central and South Florida will have a stretch of cloudy and rainy days.

Winter storm is brewing over the western Gulf of Mexico and heading to Florida.

A low-pressure system is currently brewing along the western Gulf of Mexico. Frozen air is being pulled in from the north, mixing with moisture from the Gulf. This is a perfect combination for winter precipitation to affect areas from the central Texas coastline through the Panhandle of Florida.

[1/20/25 6am Update]: A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for our area TUE afternoon into WED morning. Here are the latest forecast amounts for snow & ice around the region. These can & will change as we get a better handle on the system over the next 36 hrs. #ALwx #GAwx #FLwx pic.twitter.com/EvHO96Ecjt — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 20, 2025

Winter weather alerts are in effect throughout the Florida panhandle, including parts of North Florida. The extreme western portion of the Panhandle, which includes the Pensacola region, is under a winter storm warning. Snow accumulation between 1 and 3 inches is possible between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. The central portion of the Panhandle, including Tallahassee through the Big Bend, is under a winter storm watch, which means that this could be upgraded to a winter storm warning later today as there could be up to 1.5 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch.

NWS Forecast snowfall between Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Roads, bridges, and overpasses will be dangerously slippery. There will be strong gusts that, in combination with the ice and snow, will weigh heavy on trees, making them fall. Power lines are also at risk as ice accumulates, and trees could fall on these. Avoid being on the roads between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. It is possible that the temperatures will not rise enough on Wednesday afternoon to melt the snow and ice, therefore stay indoors. By Thursday afternoon, the skies will clear, and the temperatures will rise to the upper 40s along the Panhandle and North Florida.

Be careful 🚗driving out on the roads this morning. A ⚠️Special Weather Statement⚠️ has been issued through 9AM for SE GA and the NE FL I-10 corridor for patch black🧊ice potential. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery, especially on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/Xb1tFC1YeM — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 20, 2025

This storm will continue to affect the Carolinas with winter precipitation. The front will swing through the state, producing showers across Central and South Florida. On Wednesday, Central Florida will have highs between the upper 50s and low 60s, with gusty winds that will make the temperatures feel colder. It will be even colder on Thursday, with highs in the 50s. The clouds will remain through Thursday, and more sunshine will be in the forest for Friday across Central Florida. Saturday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s, which could produce some frost, especially across less populated areas.

The coldest air will stay bottled up across the northern half of Florida and slowly arrive in South Florida on Thursday when the highs are expected to remain in the 60s. It will be a primarily gloomy and cloudy week until Thursday night when fewer clouds will be in place. There will be a few more breaks in the clouds on Friday, with more sunshine returning on the weekend. The coldest day for South Florida will be on Friday, with highs in the low 60s, and a frigid Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be gusty on Friday, which will make the temperatures feel colder.

Protect people ,pets, plants and pipes from the cold temperatures.

————————————————————————————————

Pronóstico e impactos: tormenta invernal se dirige hacia Florida

Una tormenta invernal potencialmente histórica se dirige a Florida. Promete traer una importante capa de nieve y hielo, lo que provocará problemas de electricidad y de carreteras. Aquí está el pronóstico.

Se espera que una tormenta invernal traiga cantidades históricas de nieve y otras precipitaciones invernales a lo largo de los estados de la Costa del Golfo y posiblemente incluso a lo largo de la costa inmediata. Se pronostica nieve en el Panhandle de Florida desde Pensacola hasta Jacksonville y Gainesville. Las nevadas variarán, pero será un avistamiento poco común en áreas que no están acostumbradas a la nieve. La última vez que Pensacola tuvo nieve medible fue en 2014. Tallahassee tuvo una mezcla de precipitaciones invernales en 2018, que incluyeron nieve cuantificable. Los mayores impactos de las precipitaciones invernales se darán en el Panhandle hasta el norte de Florida, mientras que el centro y el sur de Florida tendrán un tramo de días nublados y lluviosos.

Actualmente se está gestando un sistema de baja presión a lo largo del oeste del Golfo de México. El aire helado está siendo atraído desde el norte, mezclándose con la humedad del Golfo. Esta es una combinación perfecta para que las precipitaciones invernales afecten áreas desde la costa central de Texas hasta el Panhandle de Florida.

Las alertas meteorológicas invernales están vigentes en todo el Panhandle de Florida, incluidas partes del norte de Florida. La parte más occidental del Panhandle, que incluye la región de Pensacola, está bajo un aviso de tormenta invernal. Es posible que se acumule nieve entre 1 y 3 pulgadas entre la mañana del martes y la mañana del miércoles. La parte central del Panhandle, que incluye Tallahassee hasta Big Bend, está bajo una vigilancia de tormenta invernal, lo que significa que podría actualizarse a un aviso de tormenta invernal más tarde hoy, ya que podría haber hasta 1.5 pulgadas de nieve y acumulaciones de hielo de hasta un cuarto de pulgada.

Las carreteras, puentes y pasos elevados estarán peligrosamente resbaladizos. Habrá fuertes ráfagas que, en combinación con el hielo y la nieve, harán que los árboles se caigan. Las líneas eléctricas también corren riesgo a medida que se acumula hielo, y los árboles podrían caer sobre ellas. Evite estar en las carreteras entre el martes y el miércoles por la tarde. Es posible que las temperaturas no suban lo suficiente el miércoles por la tarde para derretir la nieve y el hielo, por lo tanto, permanezca en el interior. El jueves por la tarde, el cielo se aclarará y las temperaturas subirán a más de 40 grados a lo largo del Panhandle y el norte de Florida.

Esta tormenta seguirá afectando a las Carolinas con precipitaciones invernales. El frente pasará por el estado de Florida, produciendo lluvias en el centro y sur de Florida. El miércoles, en el centro de Florida las temperaturas máximas estarán entre 50 y 60 grados, con ráfagas de viento que harán que las temperaturas se sientan más frías. El jueves hará aún más frío, con temperaturas máximas de 50 grados. Las nubes permanecerán hasta el jueves y habrá más sol en el bosque el viernes en el centro de Florida. El sábado por la mañana hará frío, con temperaturas mínimas de entre 30 y 35 grados, lo que podría producir algo de escarcha, especialmente en las áreas menos pobladas.

El aire más frío permanecerá embotellado en la mitad norte de Florida y llegará lentamente al sur de Florida el jueves, cuando se espera que las temperaturas máximas permanezcan en los 60 grados. Será una semana principalmente sombría y nublada hasta el jueves por la noche, cuando habrá menos nubes. Habrá algunos claros más entre las nubes el viernes y volverá a haber más sol el fin de semana. El día más frío para el sur de Florida será el viernes, con temperaturas máximas de alrededor de 60 °F, y una mañana gélida el sábado, con temperaturas mínimas de entre 40 °F y 50 °F. El viento será racheado el viernes, lo que hará que las temperaturas se sientan más frías.

