Slow-moving front, low pressure keeps high rain chances for northern Florida, flood risk

Flood watches will continue to be in effect across the Panhandle through Saturday evening, specifically for areas south of Tallahassee through Apalachicola westward over Panama City and to p just east and outside of Pensacola.

Flood watches and warnings could likely be issued for areas more east across the Panhandle and North Florida overnight into Sunday as there is a low pressure that will travel over the region taking the heavy rainfall with it. Patchy fog is possible overnight Sunday and also overnight into Monday.

There will be a great contrast on Sunday between places that get heavy rain and areas that will get drier air and showers will be less intense. Northern counties, closer to Georgia, are likely to get drier air filtering in. With the next cold front pushing through the heavy showers, storms will mainly affect the Big Bend, the I-75 corridor southward, and Northeast Florida. Areas north of I-10 will stay will less chance through Monday.

How much rain?

The areas across Apalachicola will continue to receive the highest rainfall with some spots getting up to 5 inches of additional rain. Through Monday night, areas near Tallahassee could receive 2 inches of rain with some isolated spots, where rain becomes more persistent, receiving over 4 inches of additional rain.

The First and Fun Coast, including cities from St. Augustine through Jacksonville, will also see some of the higher amounts through Monday night, with up to 3 inches of rain, but some isolated spots with up to 5 inches of rain.

Frequent lightning is possible with the storms moving through, so make sure. To have ways of reneging weather alerts and remaining indoors. The biggest risk wi continue to be flooding. Make sure to stay away from flooded roads, and never try to cross them, water could be higher than predicted.

When will the pattern change?

There is a high chance for tropical storm formation across the western Caribbean. If this system develops it won´t impact us directly as a tropical system, but much of its moisture could end up in Florida late next week. Models are showing that the moisture from this system could wrap around the Gulf States and bring more heavy rains to Florida starting on Thursday and continuing through next week. We will be monitoring this weather setup closely and continue to keep you updated throughout the week. It is tough at this point to pinpoint the exact location and rainfall, but with the ground already saturated, and the rainfall continuing through the week, it won't take much for flash floods to happen.

Check out how the tropical moisture will wrap around the Gulf Coast States and come around to Florida by the end of the week.