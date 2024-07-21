Central Florida lawmakers respond to President Biden ending his bid for reelection

Central Florida Democrats responded immediately with praise and gratitude after President Joe Biden's decision Sunday to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith, the incoming state senator representing east Orange County, is typical of the Democratic response. He posted to Facebook:

"Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidential leaders in American History.

"I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for us and for his selfless commitment to our country.

"Thank you and we love you Joe."

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings also praised the president saying, "[m]ore jobs, lower costs, safer communities, more freedom" under Biden.

"Now," she wrote on Facebook, "his legacy also includes a stunning act of unselfish patriotism, grace, and decency."

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, praised and thanked Biden before, minutes later, endorsing Harris.

While Florida Democrats praised Biden, his decision drew criticism and ridicule from area Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, whose district includes the Villages, describes the Democrats as "an American nightmare."

Posting a statement on Facebook, Webster said: "Joe Biden's decision to step aside is just the latest attempt from the radical left to stop President Trump. It will not work."

He continued, "The debate exposed what the American people knew, despite the media and Democrats attempts to cover it up for the last three years - President Biden cannot lead this country and his administration is in chaos."

GOP State Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County posted: "The 'Party of Democracy' will nominate someone for President who did not get a single vote. Biggest gaslight in history."

In a press release, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said that if Biden is not fit to run for re-election he is also not capable of serving as president for the next six months and encouraged the president to resign immediately.

