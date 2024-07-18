Here are the important deadlines for the 2024 election

Florida voters will choose a President, federal office holders, state constitutional amendments, state legislators, local political offices, county and municipal measures, and more this election cycle. Here are some key deadlines ahead of Florida August 20 primary election and November 5 general election.



Primary election

Florida’s primary election is held August 20, 2024. Because Florida holds closed primaries, voters registered with a party to participate in that party’s primary.

Regardless of party affiliation, voters could have other races on their ballots, like school board or judicial seats. You have until July 22 to change your party affiliation.

Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 22

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: August 8

Early voting period (mandatory period): August 10 – 17

Election Day: August 20

General election