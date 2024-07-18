© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote 2024
This election, Central Florida Public Media wants to hear from you. Submit questions about the election process, or let us know about issues on the ballot that matter to you. Your feedback will help inform our reporting.

Here are the important deadlines for the 2024 election

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT

Florida voters will choose a President, federal office holders, state constitutional amendments, state legislators, local political offices, county and municipal measures, and more this election cycle. Here are some key deadlines ahead of Florida August 20 primary election and November 5 general election.

Primary election

Florida’s primary election is held August 20, 2024. Because Florida holds closed primaries, voters registered with a party to participate in that party’s primary.

Regardless of party affiliation, voters could have other races on their ballots, like school board or judicial seats. You have until July 22 to change your party affiliation.

  • Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 22
  • Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: August 8
  • Early voting period (mandatory period): August 10 – 17
  • Election Day: August 20

General election

  • Deadline to register to vote: October 7
  • Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: October 24
  • Early voting period (mandatory period): October 26 – November 2
  • Election Day: November 5
Tags
Vote 2024
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details