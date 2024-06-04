© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Results are being tabulated in India's 6-week election

By Diaa Hadid,
Michel Martin
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:41 AM EDT

Initial results suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP party will become prime minister for the third time.

