Central Florida Public Media wins four awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Central Florida Public Radio earned four awards for work done in 2023 from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists over the weekend, including three first place awards.

Our news team was honored for our flagship multiplatform series Central Florida Seen & Heard as well as in the categories of health and education.



First Place Honors:

Series/Franchise: Hard- Central Florida Public Media News Staff, Central Florida Seen & Heard: Immigration Divide

Feature: Cultural/ Historical- Danielle Prieur, Eatonville residents speak out against sale of land where oldest Black school used to stand

Education Reporting- Danielle Prieur, Private schools in Florida take up fight against African American history standards and Black Churches in Orlando use toolkit to teach to teach African American history



Finalists:

Health Reporting- Joe Mario Pedersen, ‘Evil in this world.’ Florida’s transgender health bill lies in limbo and ‘It’s frustrating’ A Florida mom’s search for an infant COVID shot