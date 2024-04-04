© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
No Labels, which sought to challenge Biden and Trump, ends its 2024 presidential bid

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in 2013. The No Labels group says it won't field a presidential candidate in November after strategists for the bipartisan organization were unable to attract a candidate willing to seize on the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Updated April 4, 2024 at 3:48 PM ET

The group No Labels will not nominate a third-party presidential candidate this year.

The organization had emerged earlier this year as a potentially well-funded force in the election. However, No Labels said Thursday that finding the right candidates proved difficult.

"No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House," the group said in a statement. "No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."

It had been pursuing what they called a "unity ticket," featuring centrist candidates. No Labels repeatedly said their impetus was to give an alternative choice to voters unsatisfied with Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

As 2024 progressed, several politicians considered possible No Labels candidates made it clear that they weren't interested. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced in February that he wouldn't run for president. In March, Arizona Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told reporters she wouldn't run, either. Recent Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also last month said she would not run with the group.

No Labels has gained ballot access in 21 states and had been working to gain access nationwide.

The group had raised alarms, particularly among top Democrats, who feared a No Labels candidate would draw votes away from Biden and help Trump win.

"I think that our democracy is at risk, and I think that No Labels is perilous to our democracy," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late last year. "I say that without any hesitation."

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
