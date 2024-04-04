If you want to see superstar Caitlin Clark play live it's gonna cost you

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa are electrifying women's college basketball this year. But if you want to see Clark play live, it's going to cost you. Tickets for this year's women's Final Four are currently reselling for an average of around $2,300. That's more than double the men's Final Four average. If you're on a budget, the cheapest ticket is about $650. Sometimes greatness is worth the price of admission. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

