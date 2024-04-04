Coordinated Lunar Time: The U.S. wants the moon to have its own time zone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The United States wants the moon to have a time zone. Along with Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific times, we could have Coordinated Lunar Time. The moon's gravity means a super-precise atomic clock would run ever so slightly faster than on Earth. Over years, that difference would grow, complicating calculations between spacecraft and a lunar base. NASA must now agree with other nations on what time it is. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

