WMFE rebrands to Central Florida Public Media

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 3, 2024) — WMFE is rebranding and changing its name to Central Florida Public Media. The new name reflects the organization’s commitment to building on its 44 years of service to Central Florida, as well as a renewed focus on local journalism, as the only local, nonprofit news organization covering its nine-county region. The name change is effective April 3, 2024.

“Our goal with this new identity is to clearly communicate who we are and what we do,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “Our new name speaks to our home and footprint in a clear, concise way; highlights our community funded nonprofit status; and takes us beyond our broadcast frequency to embrace our full range of multimedia offerings.”

In addition to the name change, the organization is introducing a new logo and tagline. The logo features a megaphone, symbolizing Central Florida Public Media’s dedication to amplifying diverse voices and fostering open dialogue. The incorporation of a new blue and green color palette captures the essence of the Central Florida landscape. The tagline highlights the organization’s vision to serve as a universally trusted source of independent local, national and international journalism and fact-based content.

“Our name is changing, but our commitment to trustworthy, independent journalism, engaging programs and important community conversations is not,” said Smelser. “Our rebrand goes beyond the cosmetic; it reflects the growth and evolution of our mission.”

Central Florida Public Media has already started expanding its service with the launch of two new programs, Engage and The Wrap earlier this year. The organization’s radio call letters will remain the same, and audiences will still hear them on the air at the top of each hour, in compliance with Federal Communications Commission rules. Content offerings and programming formats will also remain the same, as will the organization’s ownership, governance, leadership and staffing.

About Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media, previously named WMFE, is a nonprofit, public media news organization based in Orlando, Fla., dedicated to delivering trustworthy, independent journalism to nine counties across Central Florida. Community owned and independently operated, Central Florida Public Media is primarily supported by generous individual donors, foundations and corporate sponsors. The organization operates 90.7, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming; 90.7-2 HD Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. Additionally, Central Florida Public Media’s programming can be enjoyed on multiple platforms including all podcast platforms, smart speakers and the Central Florida Public Media app and website.

