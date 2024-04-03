(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MR. BLUE SKY")

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra is saying goodbye. The group is going on a 31-show North American farewell tour. Known for hits including "Xanadu" and "Mr. Blue Sky" - that's the song you're hearing now - ELO has sold over 50 million albums since the band formed in the 1970s. Sales for the newly announced shows start tomorrow.

