Heads up: Check your eclipse glasses before next month's solar eclipse

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The American Astronomical Society is warning consumers to check their eclipse glasses before next month's solar eclipse. The AAS says you should wear the glasses inside your house first, where only bright lights should be dimmed but viewable. If that works, take the glasses outside. You shouldn't be able to see anything other than the sun's reflection on certain surfaces. If either test fails, don't use the glasses. Full instructions can be found at eclipse.aas.org. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

