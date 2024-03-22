This week's quiz has happiness and happy dogs. You're welcome

This week, last year's most popular dog is still top, and the happiest nation is still the most contented. March is still madness and shutdowns stillloom. Conspiracists are still theorizing about the Princess of Wales, despite her video announcement that she has cancer.

Hey, if you think the woman in the video is a body double, you be you. Everyone needs a hobby. Ours is writing this quiz. See if you can get an 11/11 this week — the above is a pretty blatant clue, so you've got at least one correct.

