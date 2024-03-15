Pittsburgh Penguins had to cancel bobblehead giveaway because they were stolen

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The Pittsburgh Penguins were supposed to do a giveaway last night of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads. Now, Jagr is a Penguins legend. He played 11 seasons and won two Stanley Cups for the team in the early '90s. But the giveaway had to be canceled because the shipment of bobbleheads were stolen before they reached Pittsburgh. Fans got a voucher instead, and Jagr did still show up to the game, but sadly, no cute, little, wiggly, jiggly figurines to take home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

