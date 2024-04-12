The Wrap: Hurricane relief transcends language

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. From efforts to prepare the region's Latino community for hurricane season, to a special election to replace suspended commissioner Regina Hill's District 5 seat, here's what happened this week.



Hurricane Relief Transcends Language

Florida’s Hispanic community created the Alianza Center with residents of Puerto Rico who fled the island after it was devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. Since then, the organization has grown to serve and empower thousands of members in Central Florida. Central Florida Public Media's Cheryn Stone spoke with Father Jose Rodriguiz about the efforts to prepare the community for storm season.

Orlando gets set for May 21 special election

Orlando officially scheduled a non-partisan special election in District 5 for May 21. Central Florida Public Media's Joe Byrnes reports it was called to temporarily fill the seat of City Commissioner Regina Hill. She was suspended April 1 after being charged with exploiting an 96-year-old constituent.

New Smyrna Beach halts new development to look into flooding in Venetian Bay

The city of New Smyrna Beach formally adopted an ordinance Tuesday to put a halt to most new developments in the Portofino Gardens area of Venetian Bay. Central Florida Public Media's Lillian Hernández Caraballo explains this will buy city leaders time to figure out what’s causing stormwater flooding in that part of the neighborhood