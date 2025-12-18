Growth, Belonging, and the Changing Meaning of Home in Central Florida

Central Florida is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. The latest U.S. Census data shows that Orlando’s population jumped 2.7% last year, outpacing the statewide growth rate. It also shows that, among the largest metro areas in the country, Orlando grew the fastest, adding about 1,500 new residents every week.

That growth is reshaping our neighborhoods, our infrastructure, and even how we answer the question: What makes Central Florida feel like home or not?

National research shows that belonging is not just a feel-good idea; it predicts health, stress, civic participation, and even trust in our democracy. A national survey studies the connections between belonging and critical life outcomes, and the newest Belonging Barometer shows that about 74% of Americans say they don’t feel a strong sense of belonging in their local community.

Engage held a live event in Orlando at Central Florida Public Media’s studio on East Colonial Drive, exploring how rapid growth is shaping our sense of home, identity, and belonging in Central Florida and what’s at stake if people feel left out.

This episode features our panel discussion from Engage in the Community: Growth, Development, and Belonging. Owen Beitsch is Senior Director at GAI Consultants, an engineering, planning, and consulting firm, and a founding member of the Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners and a faculty member in UCF’s urban planning program. David Bear is an attorney and advocate for rural and natural land preservation. He is president of the nonprofit Save Rural Seminole. Cecilia Nguyen owns Tien Hung Jewelry, located inside the Mills Market, a long-time staple of Orlando's Mills 50 community. The conversation centers on what helps people stay connected as communities evolve and how the region can build a future where more people feel rooted here.