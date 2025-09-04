Redrawing Districts, Restoring Landmarks: Change in Central Florida

Redrawing the Lines and the Impact of Mid-Decade Redistricting on Central Florida

Redistricting determines who represents your interest in Congress. Changing the electoral maps can decide the balance of power and how much weight your vote holds. Decades of precedent are being upended as states including Florida consider redrawing those maps ahead of schedule. Normally redistricting happens once every ten years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts an official count of the population in a given state. That count is used for several things including redrawing political boundaries or redistricting.

After President Trump asked Texas to help Republicans keep control of the U.S. House, Governor Greg Abbott approved a new map last month that redraws districts to give the GOP more congressional seats. Now other states are weighing their options ahead of midterm elections next year. In Florida, Republican leaders also say it’s time to take another look at district lines. State House Speaker Daniel Perez says they will launch a special redistricting committee this year. Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida deserves another congressional seat and a new mid-decade census count because of a population boom.

Evan Power, Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, joins Engage to talk about how Central Florida districts are part of the party’s plan and why he says it’s the right time to revisit the process.

On the other side of the aisle, state leaders have a different view of what fair representation looks like. Florida’s Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried joins Engage.

A Central Florida district is among those potentially most impacted by redrawn political maps Republican leaders are pursuing. U.S. Congressman Darren Soto is preparing for that possibility as his district is one of a handful likely to be targeted. The Democrat from Kissimmee represents Florida’s closely divided 9th District. Democrats have maintained control, but because of the narrow margin, the district continues to come up in conversation about where the GOP might look to gain ground by redrawing the maps. Congressman Soto joins Engage to discuss the political and legal options he is exploring.

State Representative Bruce Antone, a Democrat from the Orlando area, discusses his concerns that the redistricting could unfairly impact minority-held seats.

UCF Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett joins the conversation to explain what the process could look like on the state level in the legislature and what it means long-term for Central Florida.

Timeless Landmark Returns to Parramore

A historic timepiece returns to Parramore. A refurbished four-faced clock stands tall at the corner of West Church Street and Lee Avenue. It was originally donated in 2009 to beautify Parramore Park. Engage producer Richard Copeland speaks with Commissioner Shan Rose, who represents Orlando's District 5 that covers Parramore, about how it’s symbolic of the community.



