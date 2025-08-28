Engage in the Community: Intergenerational Caregiving

Caregivers are stepping into a role that’s probably asking a lot more of them than expected. They’re learning how to balance strength with compassion, all while sitting with grief and love in the same moment. Caregiving is emotional, rewarding, exhausting, and in many cases all-consuming. The work they do is often invisible. But this week on Engage, we pull back the curtain on what it’s like to care for the people we love whether its kids and partners and parents or all three at once.

This is becoming more common here. Florida is outpacing the national average of people expected to become caregivers in the next two years. Pew research shows Florida has one of the highest percentage of people in the sandwich generation who take care of children and older relatives at the same time.

Our panelists bring unique experience and perspective to the complexity of intergenerational caregiving.

After losing her mother to breast cancer, Chiriga Ofori found her calling in person-centered care. She’s CEO of Kinbridge at Oviedo, a new intergenerational assisted living facility, and the mother to a 21 year-old and a 3 year-old.

Maritza Vasquez is raising her grandchildren and taking care of her 93-year-old father. She’s worked with and for the Children’s Home Network, and she’s known by friends as a “resource queen” for caregivers.

Erin Branton stepped into the role of caregiver at just 22 years old. Her father was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury induced dementia after a car accident.

Lyndsey Taylor is Program Manager at the Alzheimer’s Association supporting caregivers navigating the realities of dementia.

Christy Eashmond is founder of Renewing Hope Care Management, a nurse care manager, and former caregiver to both her parents.