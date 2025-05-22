Atlantic Hurricane Season Predictions, NOAA Cuts, FEMA in Florida, Orlando Cricket Club Grows

Atlantic Hurricane Season Predictions

NOAA forecasters are predicting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season that starts in June. Megan Borowski, Senior Meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, joins Engage to discuss takeaways from the outlook released this morning.

NOAA Cuts

NOAA is an umbrella government agency that encompasses the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. NOAA is shrinking under the Trump administration, and proposed budget cuts are significant. Overall funding would be slashed by more than 25% next year. Former leaders of the National Weather Service wrote an open letter warning about the impact of cuts. The directors who served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, united to highlight the role of the NWS in providing accurate forecasts and protecting public safety. They warned reduced staff and resources could have deadly consequences, putting lives at risk during extreme weather like tornadoes and hurricanes.

As Central Floridians, we’re curious and concerned about what the hurricane season will look like. Agencies like the Orange County Office of Emergency Management also look at those NWS and NOAA predictions, and they can factor into their disaster preparedness plans. Lauraleigh Avery, Orange County’s Emergency Manager, joins Engage to discuss hurricane season preparation. Chief Avery says surrounding counties work very well together to support each other through disasters. Seminole’s Office of Emergency Management also is a year-round operation where hurricane season prep never really stops. Emergency Manager Alan Harris joins Engage to discuss those shared responsibilities and challenges unique to Seminole County.

Residents can register for Orange County’s Emergency Alert Program here.

Residents can access Prepare Seminole here.

FEMA in Florida

NOAA and FEMA both have roles in disasters preparation and recovery. The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is to help people before, during, and after disasters. President Trump has been vocal in his dissatisfaction with FEMA and at times called to eliminate it, leaving disaster response to states. Today more than 900 FEMA staffers remain on the ground working with Floridians still recovering from Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, which made landfall in the state last year. FEMA approved more than $1.6 billion to help Floridians with those losses. Applications for assistance are still being processed. Home inspections are being done so survivors can get back into their houses. Lindsay Tozer, Media Relations Specialist with the Office of External Affairs with FEMA based in Florida, joins Engage to discuss the timeline for recovery and whether federal cuts threaten that mission.

We’re also hearing about the cuts to agencies from those who experienced them firsthand. Sabrina Valenti worked as a budget analyst with NOAA until she was fired as part of the mass layoffs and terminations of probationary federal workers under DOGE cuts. She joins Engage to discuss her concerns.

University of Miami associate scientist Andy Hazelton was also fired from his NOAA job as a hurricane researcher. He was considered a probationary employee because he recently had been promoted. Hazelton is a Florida native who grew up in Lakeland and Plant city, and he knew he wanted to do research after completing his first hurricane flight. Hazelton joins Engage to talk about the mass layoffs as we head into the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Some communities in Central Florida say marginalized populations are already at a disadvantage during hurricane season due to issues like language barriers and fears in the current political climate. Fatima Saied is the executive director of the Muslim Women’s Organization in Orlando. She joins Engage to discuss efforts to counter confusion and concern. She is also a volunteer member of Central Florida Public Media’s Community Advisory Board.

Orlando Cricket Grows

Some Central Floridians are salivating at the prospect of bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando. On Sundays, players from across the region gather to play a different game with a bat and ball. Engage Senior producer Richard Copeland stops by the Silver Star Cricket Ground behind Pinewood Elementary in West Orlando where the Orlando Cricket Club and the 22 Yards Club met for a league match.

