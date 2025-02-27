Engage in the Community: Daytona Beach

Engage in the Community

For many people, Daytona Beach is known for its massive NASCAR races, spring break, and motorcycle riders in town for Bike Week that starts tomorrow. To the people of Daytona beach and its surrounding communities, it’s an area with a history that is rich and deep, prominent colleges and universities, and underappreciated natural resources and attractions. Last week, Engage spent an evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach to talk about Daytona Beyond the Race and life outside of its special events. We’re bringing you that community conversation today. Our panelists are all residents of the Daytona area – they received their educations in the community, they established careers and raised their families in Daytona.

Mark Lane grew up in Daytona Beach and graduated from Seabreeze High School. He’s a reporter, editorial writer, and columnist for The Daytona Beach News-Journal. Long time Daytona resident Theresa Lieberman is a mixed media artist and President of the nonprofit Riverfront Arts District. Justine Knight graduated from Daytona State College with a pastry chef degree and founded Treats and Sweets Cakery. Percy Williamson is a Bethune Cookman University graduate, Daytona Beach native, and former Director of Leisure Services for the city.