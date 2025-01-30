Immigration Overhaul Bill Debate; Support for Small Businesses Hurt by Construction; NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

Immigration Overhaul Bill Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis says he will veto a bill that was passed this week during a special session of the Florida Legislature. The bill is named the TRUMP Act, an acronym for “Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy.’’ The measure was crafted to make sure Florida is in lockstep with President Trump’s federal policies combating illegal immigration. Before the session began, the Governor didn’t have the support of the Legislature, and what has come out of this special session has been criticized by the Governor. Central Florida Public Media’s Rick Brunson joins Engage with the latest on the special session and the bill.

Support for Small Businesses Hurt by Construction

Some small businesses in Central Florida are looking for support before it is too late and more are forced to close. In 2023, city crews started work on an infrastructure project for sanitary sewer improvements in Orlando. While those construction projects are needed, the disruptions to nearby businesses come at a steep cost to a number of the shops and restaurants in neighboring Ivanhoe Village. Given the ongoing challenges, Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani and State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, both Democrats, announced plans to file the Business Disruption Assistance Act to mitigate the financial hardships of small businesses affected by public works construction. Some of the key provisions include a low interest loan program, marketing campaign, and an informational hotline for small businesses. Jeff Starks cofounded Maffrey’s Good Goods in Ivanhoe Village. Starks joins Engage to discuss what needs to be done for small businesses in the area to thrive.



NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

The NFL Pro Bowl Games are back in Orlando. The skills competition is tonight. This Sunday, 88 NFL players face-off in a flag football game at Camping World Stadium coached by Peyton and Eli Manning. In addition to the skills showdown, and the all-star matchup, the NFL Girls Flag football game is a new addition to the line-up. When it comes to the NFL, Samuel Barrington has experienced it in a way many athletes dream of but only a few achieve. The former football linebacker was chosen in the 2013 draft by the Green Bay Packers. With his playing days behind him, Barrington is a small business owner in Orlando. We asked him to join Engage to discuss the Pro Bowl Games as someone who has been on the gridiron in the National Football League.