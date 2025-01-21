Opioid Overdose Deaths Decrease, Human Trafficking Awareness, A Taste of Dirty Soda in Central Florida

Opioid Overdose Deaths Decrease

Central Florida leaders are reporting historic drops in opioid overdose deaths. Centers for Disease Control data shows a decline in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties in 2024. In Seminole County, fentanyl related deaths fell by 42% last year according to Central Florida based Project Opioid. While the trends are significant and even encouraging, this progress does not mean the crisis is over. Fentanyl laced illegal drugs are still driving deaths.

The potent synthetic can be fatal the first time it’s used. Dealers are still mixing it into fake prescription pills and other narcotics. Close to 7,000 Floridians die each year from opioid overdose. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is saving lives. When administered quickly, it reverses the effects of opioids like heroin, fentanyl, or codeine and restores breathing.

Timothy McKinney is the CEO of United Global Outreach, a Bithlo based nonprofit that focuses on transforming underprivileged and neglected communities in Central Florida. McKinney joins Engage to discuss what life-saving strategies are working and what more needs to be done here. Shannon Gilliam, a Winter Park native in recovery, also joins Engage to share her story of being saved by Naloxone.

Human Trafficking Awareness

Dozens gathered at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Sanford on Saturday morning where multiple nonprofits representing anti-trafficking groups and abuse survivor organizations had tables set up with informational pamphlets. Stacie Ham is a survivor of human trafficking and works with Christian based 501(c)(3) One More Child, to help other survivors with emotional care and material support. She joins Engage along with Olivia Littleton, Co-Chair of the Central Florida Human Trafficking Task Force. The event Saturday concluded with the Red Sand Project hosted by the task force. Participants poured red sand into the cracks in the sidewalk in front of the Sheriff’s Office to represent the people who fall through the cracks of society.

A Taste of Dirty Soda in Central Florida

When John Kerlin received a phone call from his daughter at a drive-thru, ideas started fizzing. When she described the taste of a custom-made gourmet soda, it sounded like a flavor he needed to bring to Central Florida. Kerlin recently opened Sodawaves in Ormond Beach where customers can create their drink of choice. The so-called dirty sodas are mixed and infused with flavors, and they’ve exploded recently as the drink of choice in the Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Shops selling the custom non-alcoholic cocktails have been popular for years in states like Utah, but it’s a new concept in Central Florida. John Kelrin joins Engage to discuss the new business.