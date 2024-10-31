Sales Tax Referendum, Digital Addictions, One Small Step, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Orange County School Sales Tax Referendum

As Floridians fill out the ballot, they’ll weigh in on federal and state races, judicial offices, local candidates, constitutional amendments, and county charter questions. Supporters of the last item on the ballot in Orange County are concerned voter fatigue could threaten its success. It asks about a half-cent sales tax referendum for public schools. It pays for construction, renovation, and maintenance as well as improvements for school technology and safety. The current half-cent sales tax expires at the end of 2025. If it isn’t extended by voters, the school system could be looking at a 4-billion-dollar revenue shortage for expenses. Dick Batchelor is Chairman of the Change for Kids Campaign, an effort he created in 2002 to garner community support for the half-penny sales tax in Orange County. He joins Engage to talk about the referendum that is getting bi-partisan support.

Digital Addictions

As our reliance on mobile devices is growing, there are concerns among parents that dependence is escalating to an addiction for their children. Last week on Engage, we discussed a lawsuit filed by Megan Garcia, the mother of Orlando teen Sewell Setzer, that states he died by suicide after developing an addiction to artificial intelligence chatbots. Many people are hard wired to associate addiction with habits like drug abuse, alcoholism or gambling. The American Psychological Association defines it as a state of psychological or physical dependence on the use of substances or activities or behaviors. Dr. Karen Hofmann is a licensed psychologist and Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at UCF. She joins Engage to discuss social media and generative AI in the context of addiction.

One Small Step

This year, Central Florida Public Media and StoryCorps have been bringing together strangers with differing political views for a guided conversation. It’s a program called One Small Step. Central Florida Public Media producer Abe Aboraya is a facilitator for these conversations. He joins Engage to share the experience between two Melbourne residents. This conversation discusses grief and suicide. If you are struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show tells the story of young couple Brad and Janet who stumble upon the spooky, scary mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter on a dark and stormy night after experiencing a flat tire. It’s hard to summarize the plot from there, but what follows is a mix of rock and roll and theatrics that defines the cult classic. It is so exemplary in its cultural and historical significance that the Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.

The 1975 film is still screened and performed today. Valerie Voss is the Co-Director for the Rich Weirdoes, a Rocky Horror shadow cast that acts out the movie as it runs on the big screen. They have a special Halloween night performance at The Plaza Live in Orlando. Valerie joins Engage to discuss the longevity and appeal of the immersive interactive experience.