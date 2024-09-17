Marijuana Amendment, The Beef on Kappy's Subs, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park

Marijuana Amendment

Florida voters are being asked to decide on several constitutional amendments including whether recreational marijuana should be allowed. Amendment 3 is the Marijuana Legalization Initiative for adult personal use. It allows people who are at least 21 to have, buy, and use it for recreational use. Jodi James is President of the Florida Cannabis Action Network. She joins Engage from their office in Melbourne to discuss why she supports the Yes on 3 Campaign. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joins Engage to discuss the consequences he sees of Amendment 3 passing and concerns he raises about voters being misled by the initiative.

The Beef on Kappy's Subs

Last week, Central Floridians were shocked to hear that Kappy’s Subs, a Maitland institution for more than 50 years, is closing. They announced Saturday was their final day in business after being unable to reach a lease agreement. Producer Richard Copeland visited the historic sandwich shop to meet with loyal patrons and curious first-timers about what makes Kappy’s special.

Update: As we were producing this segment today, Kappy's posted on social media they plan to reopen on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Bach Festival Society of Winter Park

When people debate the best musical composers of all time, the name J.S. Bach is going to top some lists. The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park was founded in 1935 at Rollins College. This performance season from September to May is their 90th. It includes programs with their own orchestra and choir that regularly incorporate visiting artists. Artistic Director and Conductor John Sinclair joins Engage to discuss performances planned and the origins of the society.